By  Associated Press
2019/06/22 11:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 70 286 46 93 .325
LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314
Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314
TiAnderson ChW 65 250 35 78 .312
Devers Bos 75 297 54 92 .310
Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304
Andrus Tex 64 267 41 81 .303
Meadows TB 57 218 33 66 .303
Trout LAA 72 245 60 74 .302
Pham TB 68 259 34 78 .301
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.