BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Polanco Min 70 286 46 93 .325 LeMahieu NYY 69 283 50 89 .314 Brantley Hou 73 287 36 90 .314 TiAnderson ChW 65 250 35 78 .312 Devers Bos 75 297 54 92 .310 Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304 Andrus Tex 64 267 41 81 .303 Meadows TB 57 218 33 66 .303 Trout LAA 72 245 60 74 .302 Pham TB 68 259 34 78 .301 Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; GTorres, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.