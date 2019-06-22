Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|20x—4
|8
|0
Peacock, Rondon (7), Devenski (8) and Chirinos; Paxton, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Paxton 5-3. L_Peacock 6-5. Sv_Chapman (21). HRs_New York, Torres (18), Sanchez (23).
___
|Detroit
|011
|120
|001—6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|02x—7
|12
|0
Boyd, Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (8), Adams (8) and Wilson; Bauer, Goody (5), Wittgren (6), Clippard (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Perez. W_Cimber 3-2. L_Jimenez 2-5. Sv_Hand (21). HRs_Detroit, Stewart (6), Dixon (9). Cleveland, Luplow (9), Santana (16), Naquin (4).
___
|Toronto
|202
|000
|100
|0—5
|11
|0
|Boston
|001
|000
|310
|2—7
|14
|2
Thornton, Mayza (7), Biagini (7), Phelps (8), Romano (9) and Jansen, Maile; Sale, Brewer (6), J.Taylor (7), Brasier (8), Barnes (9), Workman (10) and Leon, C.Vazquez. W_Workman 6-1. L_Romano 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (14). Boston, Vazquez (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|012
|001
|100—5
|7
|2
|Chicago
|020
|020
|000—4
|6
|1
Vargas, Pounders (5), Lugo (7), Ed.Diaz (9) and Nido; Darvish, Brach (7), Montgomery (7), Wick (9) and Contreras. W_Pounders 1-0. L_Brach 3-2. Sv_Ed.Diaz (16). HRs_New York, McNeil (5), Conforto (15). Chicago, Russell (5).
___
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|10x—2
|6
|2
Lauer, Wingenter (8) and Mejia; Musgrove, Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and El.Diaz. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Lauer 5-7. Sv_F.Vazquez (18). HRs_San Diego, Machado (15).
___
|Miami
|010
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|2
Alcantara, Quijada (8), Romo (9) and Holaday; Nola, Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Alcantara 4-6. L_Nola 6-2. Sv_Romo (14). HRs_Miami, Holaday (2).
___
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|310
|00x—4
|8
|0
Keuchel, Toussaint (6), Webb (7) and McCann; Strasburg, Guerra (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Suero (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 8-4. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Suero (1). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (12). Washington, Gomes (3).