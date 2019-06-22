  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/22 10:19
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 1 .900
Washington 6 3 .667
Chicago 5 3 .625 3
Indiana 5 5 .500 4
New York 3 6 .333
Atlanta 2 6 .250 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 4 .556
Las Vegas 4 4 .500 ½
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 ½
Minnesota 4 5 .444 1
Dallas 2 5 .286 2
Phoenix 2 5 .286 2

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 69, Phoenix 54

Washington 95, Las Vegas 72

Friday's Games

Connecticut 86, Atlanta 76

Indiana 76, Chicago 69

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.<