BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Indiana
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Las Vegas
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Dallas
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|2
___
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 69, Phoenix 54
Washington 95, Las Vegas 72
|Friday's Games
Connecticut 86, Atlanta 76
Indiana 76, Chicago 69
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.<