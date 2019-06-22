|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|73
|260
|59
|93
|.358
|Yelich Mil
|68
|253
|59
|88
|.348
|McNeil NYM
|62
|232
|32
|79
|.341
|Blackmon Col
|58
|259
|52
|87
|.336
|Dahl Col
|65
|241
|46
|80
|.332
|Arenado Col
|73
|287
|56
|94
|.328
|Freeman Atl
|74
|292
|58
|92
|.315
|Rendon Was
|60
|220
|54
|69
|.314
|Bell Pit
|73
|282
|54
|88
|.312
|JTurner LAD
|68
|242
|35
|75
|.310
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Pederson, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Alonso, New York, 59; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Ozuna, St. Louis, 57; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 51.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.