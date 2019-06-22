WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-SRI LANKA

LEEDS, England — Angelo Mathews posts a defiant 85 and Lasith Malinga takes four wickets as the veterans roll back the years to guide Sri Lanka to an upset 20-run victory over England that could change the momentum of the Cricket World Cup. By John Pye. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-ENGLAND'S STUTTER — Upset loss to Sri Lanka makes things tricky for Cup host. By John Pye. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-MALINGA'S MILESTONE — Malinga's milestone 50th World Cup wicket helps in big upset. By John Pye. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR--F1-VETTEL REVIEW

LE CASTELLET, France — Ferrari's request to review the time penalty given against Sebastian Vettel at the Canadian Grand Prix has been turned down. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S PGA

CHASKA, Minnesota — Hannah Green twice escapes trouble with unlikely par saves, including one shot she holes from off the green, and makes four birdies for a 3-under 69 to set a daunting target at Hazeltine National in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP — Sucher leads by 2 midway through second round. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 140 words. Will be updated.

— GLF--BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN — Kaymer thrills local fans by taking lead. SENT: 150 words.

WWCUP-REFEREEING

VALENCIENNES, France — The debut of video review in women's soccer is causing confusion and has pushed FIFA to make a rule change heading into the knockout phase of the World Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 380 words, photo.

— Also:

— SOC--WWCUP-TICKETS — No sold out games in round of 16. SENT: 140 words, photos.

— SOC--WWCUP-NEXT PHASE PREVIEW — Top teams enter knockout stage on a roll. By Anne Peterson., SENT: 790 words, photos.

— SOC--WWCUP-WHERE'S THE BUZZ — City of Light could use some sparkle for Women's World Cup. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CAR--F1-FRENCH GP

LE CASTELLET, France — Valtteri Bottas tops the leaderboard ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the second practice for the French Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

CAIRO — Egypt has opened the African Cup of Nations by beating outsider Zimbabwe 1-0 in Cairo. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-INDIA-AFGHANISTAN PREVIEW

SOUTHAMPTON, England — The scoreboard may need as much preparation and care as the pitch ahead of Saturday's anticipated run-fest when India seeks to follow title rival England by thumping Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 700 words, photos.

