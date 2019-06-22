AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

SATURDAY, June 22

thru 23, Chaska, Minnesota — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship.

England — cricket, World Cup: India vs. Afghanistan, West Indies vs. New Zealand.

France — football, Women's World Cup round of 16: Germany vs. Nigeria, Norway vs. Australia.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Peru vs. Brazil, Bolivia vs. Venezuela.

Egypt — football, African Cup: DR Congo vs. Uganda, Nigeria vs. Burundi, Guinea vs. Madagascar.

Cleveland — football, Gold Cup: Guyana vs. Panama, United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago.

thru 23, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers.

thru 23, Munich — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.

thru 23, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.

thru 23, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Noventi Open.

thru 23, Birmingham — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic.

thru 23, Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.

thru 22, Ascot, England — horse racing, Royal Ascot.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Bulls, ACT vs. Sharks.

SUNDAY, June 23

Le Castellet, France — auto racing, F1, French GP.

London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. South Africa.

France — football, Women's World Cup round of 16: England vs. Cameroon, France vs. Brazil.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Qatar vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Paraguay.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Morocco vs. Namibia, Senegal vs. Tanzania, Algeria vs. Kenya.

Charlotte, North Carolina — football, Gold Cup: Canada vs. Cuba, Martinique vs. Mexico.

thru 29, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.

thru 29, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA-ATP, Nature Valley International.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin — auto racing, IndyCar, Road America.

Perth, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin II.

Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.

MONDAY, June 24

Southampton, England — cricket, World Cup, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup round of 16: Spain vs. United States, Sweden vs. Canada.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Chile v. Uruguay, Ecuador vs. Japan.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Ivory Coast vs. South Africa, Tunisia vs. Angola, Mali vs. Mauritania.

Harrison, New Jersey— football, Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, Haiti vs. Costa Rica.

TUESDAY, June 25

London — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Australia.

France — football, Women's World Cup round of 16: Italy vs. China, Netherlands vs. Japan.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau, Ghana vs. Benin.

Los Angeles — football, Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Curacao, Honduras vs. El Salvador.

WEDNESDAY, June 26

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Pakistan.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Nigeria vs. Guinea, Uganda vs. Zimbabwe, Egypt vs. DR Congo.

Kansas City, Kansas — football, Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, Panama vs. United States.

THURSDAY, June 27

Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. India.

Le Havre, France — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinal.

Porto Alegre, Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinal.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Madagascar vs. Burundi, Senegal vs. Algeria, Kenya vs. Tanzania.

thru 30 ,Detroit — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortage Classic.

thru 30, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

thru 30, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, European Tour, Andalucia Masters.

FRIDAY, June 28

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.

Paris — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinal.

Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinals.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Tunisia vs. Mali, Morocco vs. Ivory Coast, South Africa vs. Namibia.

Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Raymundo Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.

SATURDAY, June 29

England — cricket, World Cup: Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, New Zealand vs. Australia.

France — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

Salvador, Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinal.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Mauritania vs. Angola, Cameroon vs. Ghana, Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau.

Houston — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Providence, Rhode Island — boxing, Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki for Andrade's WBO middleweigtht title; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez for Yafai's WBA super flyweight title.

Houston — boxing, Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams for Charlo's WBC interim middleweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne for interim WBA light heavyweight title.

Curragh, Ireland — horse racing, Irish Derby.

SUNDAY, June 30

Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. India.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Burundi vs. Guinea, Madagascar vs. Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo, Uganda vs. Egypt.

Philadelphia — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Stanford, California — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.