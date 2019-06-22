LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett are slated to potentially make their NBA Summer League debuts against one another.

The NBA said Friday that Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off against Barrett and the New York Knicks on July 5, the first day of the league's annual summer showcase at UNLV. Williamson was the No. 1 pick in Thursday's draft, and Barrett was selected No. 3 overall.

Another marquee matchup awaits Williamson on July 6, when the Pelicans take on the Washington Wizards and No. 9 selection Rui Hachimura — the first Japanese-born player to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

All 30 NBA teams will be participating in Las Vegas, along with the Chinese and Croatian national teams. China will play the Miami Heat on July 5, the Sacramento Kings on July 6, the Charlotte Hornets on July 8 and the Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. Croatia takes on the Detroit Pistons on July 5, the Brooklyn Nets on July 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 9 and the Dallas Mavericks on July 10.

Every team is guaranteed five games, with eight teams making the playoffs. Quarterfinals are on July 13, semifinals on July 14 and the title game on July 15.

There are summer leagues again this year in Salt Lake City and Sacramento as well, both of those four-team events beginning July 1. No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will take part in the Utah event before coming to Las Vegas.

Last year's summer league in Las Vegas set records for attendance, viewership and online traffic across the NBA's social and digital platforms.

