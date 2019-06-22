  1. Home
  2. World

Latest: Judge continues huge bail for megachurch leader

By  Associated Press
2019/06/22 04:30
Naason Joaquin Garcia appears in court in Los Angels on Monday, June 10, 2019. Prosecutors in a case against the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La

Naason Joaquin Garcia appears in court in Los Angels on Monday, June 10, 2019. Prosecutors in a case against the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La

Susana Medina Oaxaca, left, who appears with her attorney Pat Carey, right, appears in court in Los Angels on Monday, June 10, 2019. Prosecutors in a

Susana Medina Oaxaca, left, who appears with her attorney Pat Carey, right, appears in court in Los Angels on Monday, June 10, 2019. Prosecutors in a

Alondra Ocampo appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. Ocampo and her two co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint that

Alondra Ocampo appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. Ocampo and her two co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint that

Naason Joaquin Garcia, appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint

Naason Joaquin Garcia, appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint

Naason Joaquin Garcia, appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint

Naason Joaquin Garcia, appears in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint

Naason Joaquin Garcia, left, appears with his attorney in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 2

Naason Joaquin Garcia, left, appears with his attorney in court in Los Angels, Calif. on Monday, June 10, 2019. García, and his co-defendants face a 2

Members of the Mexico-based evangelical megachurch La Luz del Mundo stand outside the East Los Angeles temple on Friday, June 7, 2019. La Luz del Mund

Members of the Mexico-based evangelical megachurch La Luz del Mundo stand outside the East Los Angeles temple on Friday, June 7, 2019. La Luz del Mund

Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo, leader and self-proclaimed apostle Naasón Joaquín García's 50 birthday celebration portrait, is displayed on

Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo, leader and self-proclaimed apostle Naasón Joaquín García's 50 birthday celebration portrait, is displayed on

La Luz Del Mundo minister Jack Freeman, who has been with the Mexico-based megachurch for 27 years, at podium, introduces the new lawyers for the lead

La Luz Del Mundo minister Jack Freeman, who has been with the Mexico-based megachurch for 27 years, at podium, introduces the new lawyers for the lead

Members of the media gather for a news conference outside the East Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo Friday, June 7, 2019. The lawyers spoke Frid

Members of the media gather for a news conference outside the East Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo Friday, June 7, 2019. The lawyers spoke Frid

New lawyers for the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch charged with human trafficking and child rape, attorneys Ken Rosenfeld, far left, and Allen Sa

New lawyers for the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch charged with human trafficking and child rape, attorneys Ken Rosenfeld, far left, and Allen Sa

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the case against the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo (all times local):

1 p.m.

A judge has continued the extraordinary $50 million bail for the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo but says prosecutors must offer more evidence of their child sex and human trafficking allegations at the next court hearing.

Prosecutors said Friday that 50-year-old Naasón Joaquín García poses a threat to "hundreds of girls" if he gets released.

Joaquín García and his two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty. Another defendant remains at large.

Prosecutors say their preliminary review of evidence shows the alleged sexual abuse goes beyond the initial charges and more may be forthcoming.

The case is scheduled to return to court on July 15 for an evidentiary hearing to determine if the bail should change.

___

12:05 a.m.

The leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo returns to court in a child rape and human trafficking case.

Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants are scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday for an arraignment and bail review hearing.

They were arrested earlier this month, and 50-year-old Joaquín García is being held on $50 million bail, believed to be the highest ever set in Los Angeles County.

Prosecutors have said there may be more victims and say they fear the church's followers_more than 5 million globally_could raise his bail.

Joaquín García is the church's self-proclaimed apostle. He has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers say comments by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra may have tainted a potential jury.