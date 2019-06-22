Zimbabwe cricket board suspended

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Zimbabwe cricket board has been suspended by a government body that oversees sport in the country after allegations of corruption.

The sports and recreation commission last week ordered Zimbabwe Cricket not to hold elections for leadership positions until an investigation was conducted. Zimbabwe Cricket defied the order.

The SRC says officials at ZC are the subject of an investigation into fraud and the misuse of money, which also includes money received from the International Cricket Council.

The SRC has appointed an interim committee headed by former Zimbabwe cricket board chairman and CEO Dave Ellman-Brown to run ZC.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports