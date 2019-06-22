FILE - In this March 15, 2005 file photo, pop star Michael Jackson, right, leaves the Santa Barbara County Courthouse with his father, Joe Jackson, in
FILE - In this April 27, 2011 file photo, Katherine Jackson poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif.. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - In this March 29, 2019 file photo, honoree Janet Jackson speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. (Photo by Evan
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2001 file photo, the Jackson Five, from left, Randy Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Tito Jackson and Marlon Jackson
FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, executive producer La Toya Jackson attends the "Dancing In Jaffa" premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival
FILE - In the Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., also known as Prince, attends the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, Cali
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invisio
FILE - In this July 7, 2009 file photo, Michael Jackson's sisters Janet Jackson, left, La Toya Jackson, right, and his children Paris Jackson, center
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012 file photo, Prince Jackson II, also known by the names Biji and Blanket, attends the Mr. Pink Ginseng launch party in Bev
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leavi
FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, Rebbie Jackson arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's former wife and mother of two of his children, leaves Los Angeles C
FILE - In this July 6, 2009 file photo, Lawyer John Branca, co-executor of Michael Jackson's estate, leaves the Superior court in Los Angeles. (AP Pho
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, Quincy Jones poses for photos after placing his hands in wet cement during a hand and footprint ceremony hono
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at the status of the major figures in the life and death of Michael Jackson after 10 years, starting with the King of Pop himself:
___
MICHAEL JACKSON: Jackson, who would be 60 years old were he alive, was rehearsing for a tour intended to rehabilitate his career, finances and image when he died at age 50 of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. His death would was a watershed moment, with an outpouring of public affection expressed in an era of burgeoning social media. There was a public memorial service viewed around the world, and a revival of his music and stardom. Posthumous albums, a film drawn from the rehearsals for his final tour and a pair of Cirque du Soleil shows using his music helped him become as profitable a pop star in death as he was in life. Allegations of child molestation that dogged him in his final years and peaked with a 2005 trial that ended in his acquittal on criminal charges were mostly forgotten, at least until a revival of them in a documentary earlier this year . He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, nearly two months after his death.
JOSEPH JACKSON, FATHER: %href_on(file: