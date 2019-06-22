LONDON (AP) — Former winner Feliciano Lopez hit 16 aces to beat Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Queen's Club quarterfinals on Friday.

Lopez, who was the tournament's oldest champion when he won at 35 in 2017, next faces up-and-coming star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. The 18-year-old Canadian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-2.

The age differential between the players will be the greatest in an ATP Tour semifinal or final since the 43-year-old Ken Rosewall defeated 23-year-old American Pat Dupre to reach the Hong Kong Grand Prix final in 1977.

Also, the fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 for a semifinal against Gilles Simon. The French player defeated compatriot Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Defending champion Marin Cilic and former winner Grigor Dimitrov were both knocked out in the second round on Thursday.

Andy Murray was to play later Friday in a doubles with Lopez as the three-time Grand Slam champion continues his comeback after five months away from the sport due to hip surgery.

