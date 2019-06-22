COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" has been part of South Carolina politics for nearly three decades, but this year it's a showpiece event in the run-up to the 2020 election.

On Friday night, following the state party's fundraising dinner, 22 Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination will address a crowd of more than 1,500 in downtown Columbia.

The gathering will represent the first time so many hopefuls from the sprawling field will appear at the same event and comes just days before the first primary debates.

The event is a highlight of a weekend full of party events in this critical early voting state. It will hold the first presidential primary balloting in the South next year.