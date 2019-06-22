More than 900 preschools around Taiwan have joined a government subsidization program since it began last year, benefiting 92,000 preschoolers, government officials said Friday.

The number of kindergartens that have signed an agreement with the government to take part in the subsidy program reached 911 as of Thursday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at a press conference to launch an early education program in New Taipei City.

The number accounts for 39 percent of private kindergartens that meet the requirements for such subsidies, Su said, and he encouraged more nursery schools to take advantage of the program, which is expected to extend its application deadline to July 10.

The subsidy program was first introduced in July 2018 in localities outside Taiwan's six major metropolitan areas -- Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung -- and was later expanded to cover all of Taiwan a month later.

Under the program, which aims to lessen the financial burdens of Taiwanese families, parents pay anywhere between NT$2,500 to NT$4,500 per month per child for preschool fees that actually total NT$4,000 to NT$10,000 per month, with the government subsidizing the difference.

The 911 subsidized preschools have benefited 92,000 children, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said at the press conference.

Through this program, the government funding allotted for the education of children under five years of age will grow from NT$9.5 billion in 2016 to an estimated NT$38.7 billion in 2020, Pan said.

The Ministry of Education is also hoping to increase the ratio of subsidized preschools to non-subsidized preschools from the current 39 percent to 70 percent in five years, to benefit more families, Pan said.

Taiwan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world, in part because of the high cost of raising children that include day care and preschool fees that can reach as high as NT$25,000 a month in some private kindergartens.

Only 181,601 babies were born in Taiwan in 2018, the second lowest number in history behind only 2010, when births were affected by the global financial crisis.

The crude birth rate in 2018 was 7.70 per 1,000, also the second lowest in history.

New births in the first five months of 2019 were down another 4.2 percent from the same period a year earlier at 73,075.

The kindergarten subsidy program is one of the ways the government is hoping to encourage Taiwanese to have more children and address the low birth rate, which has been described as a "national security issue" by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).