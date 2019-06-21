  1. Home
'Cinderella' film feted at Library of Congress

By OSCAR WELLS GABRIEL II , Associated Press
2019/06/21
Costumed Cinderella and Majordomo appear before guests at an event marking the inclusion of Disney's "Cinderella" into the National Film Registry on i

Costumed Cinderella poses with Mary Walsh, left, managing director of the Disney Animation Research Library and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, ri

Costumed Cinderella greets a young guest at an event marking the inclusion of Disney's "Cinderella" into the National Film Registry on its 70th annive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress is celebrating the Disney film "Cinderella." The Thursday evening event featured a costumed princess character, who descended the library steps to the cheers of a crowd of children and adults, including some members of Congress and their families.

The library showed the Disney classic animated movie, released 70 years ago. The Library of Congress recently added the film to the National Film Registry.

Mary Walsh, director of the Disney Animation Research Library, said that although "Cinderella" is 70 years old, it has a message that still resonates today. She called it "a story of perseverance and resiliency."