Taipei, (CNA) The 22nd indigenous case of dengue fever in Kaohsiung this year has been confirmed, with the female patient being hospitalized after seeking medical treatment, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

The women in her 40s who lives in the city's Sanmin District was found to have been infected with dengue virus type 4, following an NS1 antigen test (nonstructural protein 1) for the disease at a hospital, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

She was then required to be hospitalized.

According to Chuang, the women first sought medical treatment on Wednesday after developing a fever, muscle pain, headaches and joint pain, but the treatment prescribed was ineffective.

Her infection is likely correlated to a market in her neighborhood where she shops two or three times a week and where a second cluster infection in Kaohsiung was discovered to have broken out, Chuang said, as two other new patients were found to have also spent time near the market.

This indicates that there probably is a covert breeding source around the market, Chuang said.

To eliminate the incidence of the mosquito-borne illness, workers from the CDC and the local government disinfected the area around the market earlier Friday and requested households in the area to clean up the nearby environment.

Of the 22 indigenous cases of dengue fever in Kaohsiung, 19 have occurred in Sanmin District, all of them in the past four weeks, according to CDC data.

The city has also reported 29 imported cases of the disease this year.

Later Friday, Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said he was highly concerned about a further spread of dengue fever in Kaohsiung and that the central government in Taipei has set up a task force to help contain it.

Chen said it was extremely important that households keep their nearby environment clean to fend off the breeding of mosquitoes, especially after thundershowers, at the start of summer ahead of the peak season of dengue fever that usually runs from August to November.

Kaohsiung has typically been the area most vulnerable to dengue fever in Taiwan, especially during the summer when the tropical disease is more likely to spread.

Dengue fever is the most important arbovirus illness worldwide, with an estimated incidence of nearly 100 million cases every year.

The common symptoms of dengue fever include fever, rash, malaise, nausea, vomiting, and muscle pain.