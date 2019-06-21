  1. Home
Taiwan’s EVA Air presses charges against filght attendants union over strike

EVA Air calls strike illegal and asks for damages of NT$34 million per day

  390
By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/21 20:31
EVA Air flight attendants on strike (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- EVA Air pressed charges against the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) on Friday (June 21) after more than 1,400 EVA Air flight attendants joined a strike that began at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday (June 20), reported the Central News Agency.

The lawyer representing EVA Air, Chung Chun (鍾郡), told reporters outside Taipei District Court that the strike is illegal and that EVA Air will ask for compensation amounting to NT$34 million per day from the chairman and directors of the union.

One of the reasons that EVA Air management and the union failed to reach an agreement was the union’s request to include labor representation in the board of directors. Chung said the union did not put in the request until later rounds of negotiation.

It is a decision to be made by the shareholders’ meeting, not by management, Chung said.

The strike is illegal, Chung explained, because the flight attendants are on strike over something that is out of management's hands. The union clearly violated the “Act for Settlement of Labor-Management Disputes,” which provides that “employees may not resort to strikes or undertake any other dispute activities due to a labor-management dispute."

In response, the union said the strike is legitimate and well-grounded. Employees have the right to participate in corporate governance, said the union.

With over 1,400 out of some 4,200 EVA Air flight attendants joining the strike, the air carrier has been forced to cancel more than 100 flights so far.

For real-time EVA flight information, go to https://www.evaair.com/en-global/emer/strikeinfo.html
EVA Air flight attendant strike
EVA Air
EVA Air strike

