TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Protesters in Hong Kong launched a non-cooperation movement today (June 21), blocking several roads near government buildings and encircling Wan Chai district police headquarters, after the government failed to meet their four demands by the 5:00 p.m. deadline set by six student unions.

Statement circulating among protest groups (Source: Telegram Groups)

The protesters began gathering in front of the Legislative Council at around 10 a.m., and they soon blocked Harcourt Road, which connects the business district and administration center on Hong Kong Island. Some protesters also called for people to “picnic” around police headquarters, the Government House, and the Chief Executive's Office or to “drive slowly” on all major roads.

Activists Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Agnes Chow (周庭) of the pro-democracy organization Demosisto (香港眾志) joined over 1,000 protestors outside police headquarters at around 11 a.m. to demand that police retract their claim that demonstrators had "rioted" at the June 12 protest and release the arrested protesters, reported Stand News and Apple Daily.

Protesters blockading police headquarters (Source: AP)

Protesters occupied the lobbies of Wan Chai's Revenue Tower and Immigration Tower at around 2 p.m. Many government offices announced suspension of service as a result.

Some protesters threw eggs at police headquarters and covered their closed-circuit cameras with umbrellas. So far, no conflict has taken place between protestors and the police, but the latter warned those gathered to leave immediately via a Facebook announcement.

Police trying to remove an umbrella covering the camera (Source: AP)

The non-cooperation movement is spreading to the Queensway Government Offices and the High Court in the Admiralty district. Protesters have also gathered at the Pacific Palace to commemorate a protester who fell to his death while unfurling a banner.

Although the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), offered an apology during a press conference on Tuesday (June 18), she stopped short of answering the four demands and refused to step down. Student unions condemned Lam’s apology as insincere and accused her of “strolling in the garden," a Cantonese phrase that means to speak pointlessly.

Protesters also condemned the Hong Kong police force's Special Tactical Squad (STS) taking off their police identification numbers during the brutal suppression on June 12. The lack of numbers made filing a formal complaint impossible even with clear video evidence of police brutality.

Clips of police violence edited by a Hong Kong netizen with Chinese, English, and Japanese subtitles (Source: YouTube)