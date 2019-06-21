  1. Home
Top-ranked England aim to go back atop World Cup standings

By  Associated Press
2019/06/21 16:57
England's captain Eoin Morgan bats during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday,

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked England has a chance to retake top position in the Cricket World Cup standings by beating Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday.

The home team is coming off a massive win over Afghanistan at Old Trafford, where skipper Eoin Morgan belted a record 17 sixes and Mooen Ali completed a record 25 for the England innings when he cleared the boundary on the penultimate ball.

England's total of 397-6 was also the biggest so far at this tournament, and the sixth-highest ever at a World Cup.

Moeen is set to play against Sri Lanka for his milestone 100th ODI.

The Sri Lankans, World Cup champions in 1996 and runners-up in 2007 and 2011, have posted a solitary win — over Afghanistan — and lost to both of the 2015 finalists — defending champion Australia and New Zealand.

But Sri Lanka is still in contention for a playoff spot because of the two points it has picked up from two washed-out games.

England leads 6-4 in World Cup meetings between the countries, but Sri Lanka has won the last three.

The weather forecast is for a mostly cloudy but fine day with a top of 18 Celsius (64).

