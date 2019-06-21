  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Premier’s proposal to mobilize military jets amid EVA Air strike ‘ridiculous’: KMT figure

‘Does Su think that any airborne activity is to be handled by the Air Force?,’ asked Lee Zheng-hao

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/21 16:24
Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)(Photo/Su's FB)

Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)(Photo/Su's FB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang's idea (蘇貞昌) to commission military jets to provide transportation assistance in response to the more than one hundred flight cancellations brought about by the EVA Air flight attendant strike has been ridiculed by a Kuomintang (KMT) politician.

Lee Zheng-hao (李正皓), the founder of the KMT Youth League, poked fun at Su by questioning the rationale behind the proposal, asking “does Su think that any airborne activity is to be handled by the Air Force?”

According to Lee, the C-130 transport aircraft is capable of carrying out such missions, but it is limited to domestic routes such as Kinmen, Penghu, and other outlying islands, reported UDN.

However, he went on, it is international flights that are most affected by the walkout. “Can you picture a Taiwanese military aircraft landing at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport or John F. Kennedy International Airport?” Lee asked. “It’s just unfathomable that such things would happen,” UDN quoted him as saying.
EVA
strike
walkout
military
jet
Air Force

RELATED ARTICLES

79 flights canceled on June 21 as EVA Air flight attendant strike in Taiwan rages on
79 flights canceled on June 21 as EVA Air flight attendant strike in Taiwan rages on
2019/06/21 09:58
EVA Air strike: Should labor rights trump passenger rights?
EVA Air strike: Should labor rights trump passenger rights?
2019/06/20 22:34
Breaking News: Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants go on strike
Breaking News: Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants go on strike
2019/06/20 14:52
Taiwan's EVA Air No.1 cleanest airline in world: Skytrax
Taiwan's EVA Air No.1 cleanest airline in world: Skytrax
2019/06/19 12:41
Taiwan's EVA Air ranked 6th best airline in world by Skytrax
Taiwan's EVA Air ranked 6th best airline in world by Skytrax
2019/06/19 12:17