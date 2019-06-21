TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Premier Su Tseng-chang's idea (蘇貞昌) to commission military jets to provide transportation assistance in response to the more than one hundred flight cancellations brought about by the EVA Air flight attendant strike has been ridiculed by a Kuomintang (KMT) politician.

Lee Zheng-hao (李正皓), the founder of the KMT Youth League, poked fun at Su by questioning the rationale behind the proposal, asking “does Su think that any airborne activity is to be handled by the Air Force?”

According to Lee, the C-130 transport aircraft is capable of carrying out such missions, but it is limited to domestic routes such as Kinmen, Penghu, and other outlying islands, reported UDN.

However, he went on, it is international flights that are most affected by the walkout. “Can you picture a Taiwanese military aircraft landing at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport or John F. Kennedy International Airport?” Lee asked. “It’s just unfathomable that such things would happen,” UDN quoted him as saying.