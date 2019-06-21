  1. Home
Beijing reduces cost of passports, travel docs for Chinese headed to Hong Kong

China plays influence game in dissenting SAR giving Chinese easier access to Hong Kong and Macau

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/21 15:31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday (June 20), China’s National Development and Reform Commission (國家發展和改革委員會) announced that the cost of travel documents for Chinese citizens visiting Hong Kong and Macau would be reduced from 80 RMB (US$11) to 60 RMB (US$9).

Additionally, the cost of a Chinese passport has been lowered from 160 RMB (US$23) to 120 RMB (US$17).

Taiwanese news site United Daily News (UDN) suspects the policy changes may be in response to the protests against the China extradition bill (反送中) that have taken place recently in Hong Kong.

By lowering the cost of passports and travel documents for Chinese citizens, Beijing likely hopes to spur travel and increase Chinese influence in Hong Kong and Macau as a counter-balance to growing anti-China sentiment in the special administrative regions (SARs).

The Development and Reform Commission released a statement on the price decrease, claiming that it is an act of goodwill intended to stimulate the economy and relieve social burdens in the SARs, reports UDN.
