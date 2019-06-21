Thousands of people filled the streets outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Friday, after the expiry of their deadline for contentious legislation allowing extradition to China to be scrapped.

The demonstrators, mostly students wearing black, staged a sit-in on the major traffic artery of Harcourt Road, which runs through the busy commercial district. Video footage appeared to show they had left one lane open for vehicles.

Read more: Hong Kong protests: 'We are fighting against a dictatorship'

Campaigners say the extradition law is part of a campaign by Beijing to undermine the semi-autonomous region's democratic institutions.

A poster to promote the demonstration urged protesters to sit in and "picnic" around the government headquarters, which was closed ahead of the rally due to security concerns.

Protest leaders say they are determined to maintain pressure on the administration of territory leader Carrie Lam, after demonstrations over recent weeks that have drawn hundreds of thousands into the streets.

Following those protests, Lam agreed to shelve the law but did not concede to campaigners' demands for it to be scrapped altogether.

Read more: Hong Kong protests: 'This discontent is really about China'

Other demands by activists include an investigation into police tactics used against the protesters in the earlier demonstrations — including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets — and the dropping of charges against those who were arrested. Many have called for Lam to resign.

rc/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.