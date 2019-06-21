Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|001—2
|5
|1
|Texas
|200
|000
|02x—4
|8
|0
Bieber, Clippard (7), A.Cole (8), Hand (8) and Plawecki; Minor, Kelley (9) and Mathis. W_Minor 7-4. L_Bieber 6-3. Sv_Kelley (9). HRs_Cleveland, Santana (15). Texas, Andrus (7), Santana (7).
___
|Houston
|000
|021
|012—
|6
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|620
|20x—10
|12
|0
Valdez, Devenski (4), James (5), Rondon (6), Armenteros (7) and Chirinos; Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Kahnle (6), Hale (7), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 2-0. L_Valdez 3-3. Sv_A.Chapman (20). HRs_Houston, Bregman (21), Marisnick 2 (8), Alvarez (5). New York, Torres (17), Encarnacion (2), Sanchez (22), LeMahieu (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|011
|100
|0—5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|310
|010
|000
|2—7
|12
|1
Suarez, T.Cole (6), L.Garcia (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9), Buttrey (10) and Garneau, Lucroy; Richard, Law (6), Biagini (6), Mayza (6), Hudson (7), Giles (9), Kingham (10) and Maile. W_Kingham 2-1. L_Buttrey 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (2). Toronto, Sogard (7), Hernandez (7), Gurriel Jr. (9), McKinney (4).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|300
|100
|00x—4
|10
|0
Odorizzi, Stewart (5) and Garver, Astudillo; Sparkman, Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Sparkman 2-3. L_Odorizzi 10-3. Sv_Kennedy (9). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (11).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|003—4
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|004—5
|7
|0
Morton, Pagan (7), Castillo (9) and Zunino; Montas, Treinen (9), Buchter (9), Trivino (9) and Phegley. W_Trivino 3-5. L_Castillo 1-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (11). Oakland, Chapman (17), Profar (10).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Seattle
|010
|003
|10x—5
|9
|1
Bundy, Phillips (6), Fry (7), Givens (8) and Severino; Scott, LeBlanc (1), A.Adams (8), Elias (9) and Narvaez. W_LeBlanc 4-2. L_Bundy 3-9. Sv_Elias (8). HRs_Seattle, Narvaez (11), Santana (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|110
|001
|2—6
|7
|1
|Arizona
|100
|003
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
Hoffman, Bettis (3), Estevez (6), McGee (7), Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta; Ray, Chafin (7), Lopez (8), G.Holland (9), Hirano (10) and Joseph. W_Oberg 5-0. L_Hirano 3-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (17), Desmond (10). Arizona, Walker (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|100—4
|9
|0
|Washington
|120
|004
|00x—7
|10
|0
Pivetta, E.Ramos (6), E.Garcia (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Fedde, Grace (4), Guerra (6), Rainey (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-2. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_Philadelphia, Bruce (6), Segura (7). Washington, Suzuki (8), Rendon (17), Robles (11).
___
|New York
|012
|000
|001—4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|006
|000
|10x—7
|7
|1
Lockett, Pounders (3), Font (4), Gsellman (7), Nogosek (8) and W.Ramos; Chatwood, Alzolay (5), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Alzolay 1-0. L_Lockett 0-1. Sv_Cishek (7). HRs_New York, Frazier (7), Alonso (25). Chicago, Baez (18).
___
|Cincinnati
|300
|020
|200—7
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
Roark, Hughes (7), Duke (9) and Barnhart; Nelson, F.Peralta (6), Claudio (8), Albers (9) and Grandal. W_Roark 5-6. L_Nelson 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (7), Iglesias (5). Milwaukee, Yelich (28).
___
|Miami
|000
|102
|110
|02—7
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|220
|01—6
|16
|1
Gallen, Brice (6), Chen (7), N.Anderson (7), Quijada (7), Guerrero (8), J.Garcia (9), Romo (11) and Alfaro, Holaday; Wainwright, Gallegos (6), Brebbia (7), Webb (8), Hicks (9), Gant (10), Miller (11) and Molina. W_J.Garcia 1-0. L_Miller 3-3. Sv_Romo (13). HRs_Miami, Anderson (9), Riddle (3). St. Louis, Edman (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|304—8
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|501
|20x—9
|16
|2
Bumgarner, Gott (4), D.Holland (5), S.Dyson (7), Melancon (8) and Posey; Urias, Chargois (4), Stripling (6), Sborz (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Bumgarner 3-7. Sv_Jansen (22). HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (4). Los Angeles, Barnes (5), Pederson (20), Garlick (2).