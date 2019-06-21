TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new poll has lumped the United States in with so-called rogue states such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Iran.

The poll was conducted among 17,000 adults in 24 countries by Ipsos MORI on behalf of the Policy Institute at Kings College London, The Guardian reported. The finding shows that Canada (37 percent), the United Nations (35 percent) and Germany (32 percent) are seen as the countries or entities most likely to use their influence for good.

The survey also shows that Iran (31 percent) is seen as the country most likely to use its influence for bad, followed by Russia (25 percent), Saudi Arabia (25 percent), Israel (24 percent) and the U.S. (22 percent).

Although the U.S. (17 percent) is still seen as more likely to use its influence for good than Russia (13 percent), Saudi Arabia (10 percent), Israel (9 percent) and Iran (7 percent), it is evident that the perception of the U.S. has deteriorated considerably compared with 10 years ago.

Globally, over 36 percent of those surveyed believe their country should only trade with countries that have a good human rights record, regardless of the negative impact on its economy. However, 33 percent believe the opposite.

Fifty-three percent of the survey participants agree that their country’s military should prioritize avoiding civilian casualties over the national interest. Meanwhile, 51 percent agree that countries should intervene to stop war crimes, even if it infringes on sovereignty.

The former British foreign secretary and current president of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband, said the poll shows that, despite war crimes often going unpunished, large numbers of people are still supportive of the commitment to human rights and global engagement.

“However, it is striking that the U.S. should be perceived to have descended to the level of Russia as a global spoiler,” Miliband added.

In an upcoming speech, Miliband is expected to make the case that "the long retreat of liberal democracy" and the "rise of nationalist politics" has resulted in a divide between the states that adhere to the international laws and norms established after World War II and those that regard them with contempt, says The Guardian.