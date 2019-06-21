TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Laos has reported its first outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), in the southern province of Saravane, according to a World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) report on Thursday (June 20).

Laos confirmed seven outbreaks of ASF, an incurable disease for pigs but harmless to humans, which killed 973 pigs. Laos is now the sixth Asian country to have been plagued by the disease, following China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia and North Korea.

The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) in Taiwan has warned travelers to the country that all luggage and carry-on baggage will be subject to a thorough inspection. Travelers carrying pork products into Taiwan from Laos will be fined NT$200,000 (US$6400), effective from Friday (June 21).