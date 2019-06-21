A Peru fans cheers for his team prior a Copa America Group A soccer match against Bolivia at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, June
Venezuela's Arquimides Figuera, right, tackles Brazil's Fernandinho during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Br
Bolivia's Marcelo Martins Moreno scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Peru during a Copa America Group A soccer match at Maracana sta
An Argentine fan wears a mask with the image of striker Lionel Messi prior a Copa America Group B soccer match against Paraguay at Mineirao stadium in
Children play with their toy car in Villa Esperanza neighborhood on the outskirts of Maracaibo, Venezuela, May 15, 2019. Amid shortages of cash, food,
Military police wearing the insignia of the new National Guard coordinate at an immigration checkpoint in El Manguito, south of Tapachula, Mexico, Wed
A young man cries as he says that if he gets sent back to Honduras, he will be killed, while sitting with other migrants inside an immigration holding
Raftsmen carry a load of Corona beer across the Suchiate River on an inner tube and plank raft, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, June 17, 2019, on
A youth works atop a flatbed truck repacking chickens more densely before the cages are loaded onto inner tube and plank rafts to be taken across the
A plume of ash and steam rise from the Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Candelaria church is reflected in a building's windows, left, where people protest government-proposed pension reforms during a strike in Rio de Janei
Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope party, UNE, shows her ink stained finger to the press after casting her vote durin
Venezuela's National Assembly lawmakers struggle with members of the Bolivarian National Guard outside the National Assembly building, as lawmakers tr
A person wearing a donkey mask holds a poster that reads in Spanish: "On strike" during a march by public kindergarten teachers protesting a governmen
Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó waves as he arrives to present details of his "Plan Pais" or Plans for
A student, masked to hide her identify for fear of being identified and targeted by security forces or government supporters, protests to demand the r
A couple in a classic, American car drive along the Malecon seawall where fishermen work at sunset in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Phot
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
South America's premiere soccer tournament began this week with the teams of Japan and Qatar as special guests.
In Mexico, migrants from Central America, the Caribbean and even Africa and Asia are still reaching its southern border. The Mexican government has deployed thousands of members of its newly formed National Guard in an attempt to stem the tide.
In Guatemala, former first lady Sandra Torres finished first in presidential elections, setting her up for runoff vote against the second-place finisher, Alejandro Giammattei.
Chilean teachers continued their weeks-long strike, asking the government for better working conditions.
In Venezuela, lawmakers clashed with the police who were not allowing journalists into the national assembly building.
Brazilians protested in a nationwide strike against pension reforms proposed by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.
In Nicaragua, demonstrators braved police repression to demand the release of all political prisoners on the last day of a 90-day period for releasing such prisoners as part of negotiations between the government and opposition.
In Cuba, a couple drove their vintage American car on the waterfront at sunset.
----
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.