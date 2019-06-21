Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 001 001—2 5 1 Texas 200 000 02x—4 8 0

Bieber, Clippard (7), A.Cole (8), Hand (8) and Plawecki; Minor, Kelley (9) and Mathis. W_Minor 7-4. L_Bieber 6-3. Sv_Kelley (9). HRs_Cleveland, Santana (15). Texas, Andrus (7), Santana (7).

___

Houston 000 021 012— 6 12 0 New York 000 620 20x—10 12 0

Valdez, Devenski (4), James (5), Rondon (6), Armenteros (7) and Chirinos; Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Kahnle (6), Hale (7), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 2-0. L_Valdez 3-3. Sv_Chapman (20). HRs_Houston, Bregman (21), Marisnick 2 (8), Alvarez (5). New York, Torres (17), Encarnacion (2), Sanchez (22), LeMahieu (9).

___

Los Angeles 020 011 100 0—5 12 0 Toronto 310 010 000 2—7 12 1

(10 innings)

Suarez, T.Cole (6), L.Garcia (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9), Buttrey (10) and Garneau, Lucroy; Richard, Law (6), Biagini (6), Mayza (6), Hudson (7), Giles (9), Kingham (10) and Maile. W_Kingham 2-1. L_Buttrey 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (2). Toronto, Sogard (7), Hernandez (7), Gurriel Jr. (9), McKinney (4).

___

Minnesota 100 000 000—1 5 3 Kansas City 300 100 00x—4 10 0

Odorizzi, Stewart (5) and Garver, Astudillo; Sparkman, Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Sparkman 2-3. L_Odorizzi 10-3. Sv_Kennedy (9). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 100 110 001 2—6 7 1 Arizona 100 003 000 0—4 10 0

(10 innings)

Hoffman, Bettis (3), Estevez (6), McGee (7), Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta; Ray, Chafin (7), Lopez (8), Holland (9), Hirano (10) and Joseph. W_Oberg 5-0. L_Hirano 3-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (17), Desmond (10). Arizona, Walker (13).

___

Philadelphia 000 210 100—4 9 0 Washington 120 004 00x—7 10 0

Pivetta, E.Ramos (6), E.Garcia (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Fedde, Grace (4), Guerra (6), Rainey (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-2. Sv_Doolittle (16). HRs_Philadelphia, Bruce (6), Segura (7). Washington, Suzuki (8), Rendon (17), Robles (11).

___

New York 012 000 001—4 7 0 Chicago 006 000 10x—7 7 1

Lockett, Pounders (3), Font (4), Gsellman (7), Nogosek (8) and W.Ramos; Chatwood, Alzolay (5), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Alzolay 1-0. L_Lockett 0-1. Sv_Cishek (7). HRs_New York, Frazier (7), Alonso (25). Chicago, Baez (18).

___

Cincinnati 300 020 200—7 10 1 Milwaukee 000 100 000—1 5 1

Roark, Hughes (7), Duke (9) and Barnhart; Nelson, F.Peralta (6), Claudio (8), Albers (9) and Grandal. W_Roark 5-6. L_Nelson 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (7), Iglesias (5). Milwaukee, Yelich (28).

___

Miami 000 102 110 02—7 11 0 St. Louis 000 010 220 01—6 16 1

(11 innings)

Gallen, Brice (6), Chen (7), N.Anderson (7), Quijada (7), Guerrero (8), Garcia (9), Romo (11) and Alfaro, Holaday; Wainwright, Gallegos (6), Brebbia (7), Webb (8), Hicks (9), Gant (10), Miller (11) and Molina. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Miller 3-3. Sv_Romo (13). HRs_Miami, Anderson (9), Riddle (3). St. Louis, Edman (1).