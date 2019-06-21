  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/21 11:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 72 259 59 93 .359
Yelich Mil 68 253 59 88 .348
McNeil NYM 61 227 31 77 .339
Blackmon Col 58 259 52 87 .336
Dahl Col 65 241 46 80 .332
Arenado Col 73 287 56 94 .328
Bell Pit 72 279 54 88 .315
Freeman Atl 74 292 58 92 .315
Rendon Was 60 220 54 69 .314
KMarte Ari 74 305 51 93 .305
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; FReyes, San Diego, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Alonso, New York, 59; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 51.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gant, St. Louis, 7-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-1.