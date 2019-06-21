TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. media outlet CNN has obtained satellite images which show Chinese warplanes stationed on Woody Island (永興島) in the South China Sea.

The satellite photographs, taken Wednesday (June 19), show four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets deployed to the island.

According to the report, this is the first time the PLA Air Force has deployed jets to the island since 2017, and the first deployment of the J-10 aircraft in the contested territory of the South China Sea. Analysts believe the planes have been stationed on Woody Island for at least 10 days.

Woody Island is the largest and most populated island of the Paracel Island Chain with over 1,000 people residing there. Though claimed by both China and Vietnam, Woody Island is currently under the jurisdiction of China's Hainan provincial government, and considered by some observers to be China's administrative base in the South China Sea.



Woody Island (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Placement of the J-10 jets into the open is likely to send a message to other countries of the region that China is willing to showcase its power in the South China Sea, and to reinforce its expansionist claims over the Paracels and the entire maritime region, reports CNN.

In Spring 2018, China installed surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems briefly on the island, which stirred a strong reaction from Washington, as Beijing had previously promised it would not seek to further militarize the region.

After warnings from then Defense Secretary James Mattis, China later removed the missile platforms from view on Woody Island in early June 2018.

The deployment of the J-10 aircraft to the island comes just a week ahead of the talks between China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to take place at the G20 Summit (June 28-29) in Osaka, Japan. In addition to the ongoing trade dispute, China’s militarization of the South China Sea is also likely to be discussed between the two leaders.