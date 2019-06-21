  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/21 10:59
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 69 282 45 92 .326
Brantley Hou 71 277 36 89 .321
LeMahieu NYY 68 279 49 88 .315
TiAnderson ChW 65 250 35 78 .312
Meadows TB 56 214 33 66 .308
Devers Bos 74 296 54 91 .307
Mancini Bal 71 276 50 84 .304
Andrus Tex 64 267 41 81 .303
Trout LAA 72 245 60 74 .302
Merrifield KC 74 309 52 93 .301
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 54; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; GSanchez, New York, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 49.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.