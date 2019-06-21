|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|69
|282
|45
|92
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|71
|277
|36
|89
|.321
|LeMahieu NYY
|68
|279
|49
|88
|.315
|TiAnderson ChW
|65
|250
|35
|78
|.312
|Meadows TB
|56
|214
|33
|66
|.308
|Devers Bos
|74
|296
|54
|91
|.307
|Mancini Bal
|71
|276
|50
|84
|.304
|Andrus Tex
|64
|267
|41
|81
|.303
|Trout LAA
|72
|245
|60
|74
|.302
|Merrifield KC
|74
|309
|52
|93
|.301
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DoSantana, Seattle, 54; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; GSanchez, New York, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 49.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.