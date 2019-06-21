Taiwan to penalize crop price disinformation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan on Friday (June 21) passed the third reading of amendments to a number of agriculture-related laws that will penalize individuals with a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$9,682) for spreading rumors or misinformation regarding crop prices.

The amended regulations are the Agricultural Products Market Transaction Act (農產品市場交易法) and Food Administration Act (糧食管理法), reported Central News Agency.

Those spreading rumors or disinformation to affect the prices of agricultural produce, leading to a disrupted supply chain and marketing system, will be subject to a fine between NT$60,000 (US$1,936) and NT$300,000.

Likewise, individuals who intentionally spread false information that risks jeopardizing food procurement plans by the relevant authorities and thus harms the livelihoods of farmers and affects consumer rights, will be punished with a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.