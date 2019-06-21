BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Dallas
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|2
___
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 88, Indiana 78
Chicago 91, New York 83
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 69, Phoenix 54
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<