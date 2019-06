TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the strike by EVA Air flight attendants enters its second day in Taiwan, 79 flights have been canceled for Friday (June 21), according to the air carrier.

After failing to reach an agreement with EVA Air management, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) at 2:10 p.m. announced its EVA Air flight attendant members would go on strike, starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon (June 20), leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights on June 21, 22 and 23.

On Thursday, a total of 16 flights were canceled and 3,600 passengers were affected. On Friday, the cancelation of 79 flights affected about 15,000 passengers.

EVA Air is offering a compensation program for passengers who have had their flights canceled, with the maximum compensation amount being US$250.

Detailed information about the cancellations can be found on the EVA Air website. Passengers can also call the EVA Air customer service hotline at 02-2501-1999 for more information.

The following is a list of the flights canceled for Friday:

Flights from Taipei, Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR178 Taipei-Osaka

BR217 Taipei-Kuala Lumpur

BR166 Taipei-Sapporo

BR257 Taipei-Chiang Mai

BR225 Taipei-Singapore

BR128 Taipei - Nagoya

BR106 Taipei-Fukuoka

BR067 Taipei-Bangkok

BR067 Bangkok-London

BR237 Taipei-Jakarta

BR215 Taipei-Singapore

BR138 Taipei-Hakodate Museum

BR255 Taipei-Bali Island

BR801 Taipei-Macau

BR116 Taipei-Sapporo

B7110 Taipei-Shenyang

BR855 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR716 Taipei-Beijing

B7106 Taipei-Dalian

BR180 Taipei-Osaka

BR857 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR809 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR032 Taipei-New York

B7029 Taipei-Ho Chi Minh City

BR036 Taipei-Toronto

BR004 Taipei-Seattle

BR056 Taipei-Chicago

BR150 Taipei-Seoul

BR261 Taipei-Manila

BR205 Taipei-Bangkok

BR827 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR052 Taipei-Houston

BR315 Taipei-Brisbane

BR028 Taipei-San Francisco

BR026 Taipei-Seattle

BR065 Taipei-Vienna

BR087 Taipei-Paris

BR010 Taipei-Vancouver

BR016 Taipei-Los Angeles

BR395 Taipei-Ho Chi Minh City

Flights from Taipei, Songshan Airport (TSA) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR190 Taipei-Tokyo

Flights from Taichung (RMQ) from 12:00 a.m. to 23:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR815 Taichung-Macau

B72596 Taichung-Wuxi

Flights from Kaohsiung (KHH) from 12:00 a.m. to 23:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR108 Kaohsiung - Tokyo

BR839 Kaohsiung-Macao

BR796 Kaohsiung-Ningbo

BR790 Kaohsiung-Tianjin

B72298 Kaohsiung-Wuxi

Flights arriving at Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR206 Bangkok-Taipei

B7030 Ho Chi Minh City - Taipei

BR262 Manila-Taipei

BR149 Seoul-Taipei

BR828 Hong Kong-Taipei

BR177 Osaka-Taipei

BR258 Chiang Mai-Taipei

BR105 Fukuoka-Taipei C

BR218 Kuala Lumpur-Taipei

BR127 Guya-Taipei

BR165 Sapporo-Taipei

BR226 Singapore-Taipei

BR802 Macau-Taipei

BR238 Jakarta-Taipei

B7109 Shenyang-Taipei

BR216 Singapore-Taipei

BR137 Correspondence Hall - Taipei

BR115 Sapporo-Taipei

BR256 Bali Island - Taipei

BR856 Hong Kong-Taipei

B7105 Dalian-Taipei

BR715 Beijing-Taipei

BR858 Hong Kong-Taipei

BR810 Hong Kong-Taipei

Flights arriving at Taichung (RMQ) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR816 Macau - Taichung

B72595 Wuxi-Taichung

Flights arriving at Kaohsiung (KHH) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2019 (Friday)

BR798 Guangzhou-Kaohsiung

BR840 Macau - Kaohsiung

BR107 Tokyo - Kaohsiung

BR795 Ningbo-Kaohsiung

BR789 Tianjin-Kaohsiung

B72297 Wuxi-Kaohsiung

The following is the list of flights canceled for Saturday (June 22):

Flights arriving at Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 22, 2019 (Saturday)

BR055 Chicago-Taipei

BR015 Los Angeles - Taipei

BR027 San Francisco-Taipei

BR025 Seattle-Taipei

BR009 Vancouver-Taipei

BR088 Paris-Taipei

BR179 Osaka-Taipei

BR206 Bangkok-Taipei

B7030 Ho Chi Minh City - Taipei

BR262 Manila-Taipei

BR149 Seoul-Taipei

BR828 Hong Kong-Taipei

BR062 Vienna-Bangkok

BR062 Bangkok-Taipei

BR068 London-Bangkok

BR068 Bangkok-Taipei

Flights arriving at Taipei, Songshan Airport (TSA) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 22, 2019 (Saturday)

BR189 Tokyo-Taipei

The following is the list of flights canceled for Sunday (June 23):

Flights arriving at Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2019 (Sunday)

BR055 Chicago-Taipei

BR015 Los Angeles - Taipei

BR051 Houston-Taipei

BR003 Seattle-Taipei

BR027 San Francisco-Taipei

BR031 New York-Taipei

BR035 Toronto-Taipei

BR025 Seattle-Taipei

BR009 Vancouver-Taipei

BR088 Paris-Taipei

BR066 Vienna-Taipei

BR316 Brisbane-Taipei