QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A court in Ecuador has ordered a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking.

In a two-to-one vote judges with a provincial court ruled Thursday that Ola Bini should be freed while he defends himself against any charges.

Mario Melo, Bini's attorney, said his client "has committed no crime."

In brief comments to reporters, Bini said he expects to be freed Friday. He called the accusations and detention "an illegal persecution."

Bini was arrested in April at Quito's airport as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. Ecuadorian officials allege he was part of a plot to release incriminating documents regarding President Lenin Moreno though no formal charges have been filed.