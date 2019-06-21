Swedish programmer Ola Bini gestures to the press in handcuffs as he is transferred away from the court where his Habeas Corpus request was accepted,
Swedish programmer Ola Bini enters court for a Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. U.S. investigators have received per
Swedish programmer Ola Bini is transferred away from the court where his Habeas Corpus request was accepted, before being freed on the condition that
Swedish programmer Ola Bini, right, talks with his guards during his Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. U.S. investiga
Swedish programmer Ola Bini enters the court for a Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. U.S. investigators have received
Swedish programmer Ola Bini, right, takes his hands to his head during his Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. U.S. inv
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A court in Ecuador has ordered a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking.
In a two-to-one vote judges with a provincial court ruled Thursday that Ola Bini should be freed while he defends himself against any charges.
Mario Melo, Bini's attorney, said his client "has committed no crime."
In brief comments to reporters, Bini said he expects to be freed Friday. He called the accusations and detention "an illegal persecution."
Bini was arrested in April at Quito's airport as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. Ecuadorian officials allege he was part of a plot to release incriminating documents regarding President Lenin Moreno though no formal charges have been filed.