Australia vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday of the Cricket World Cup group match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge:

AUSTRALIA

David Warner c Rubel b Soumya 166

Aaron Finch c Rubel b Soumya 53

Usman Khawaja c Mushfiqur b Soumya 89

Glenn Maxwell run out 32

Marcus Stoinis not out 17

Steve Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1

Alex Carey not out 11

Extras: (1b, 5lb, 1nb, 5w) 12

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 381

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Fall of wickets: 1-121, 2-313, 3-352, 4-353, 5-354

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 8-0-56-0, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-69-1, Shakib Al Hasan 6-0-50-0, Rubel Hossain 9-0-83-0, Mehidy Hasan 10-0-59-0, Soumya Sarkar 8-0-58-3.

BANGLADESH

Tamim Iqbal b Starc 62

Soumya Sarkar run out 10

Shakib Al Hasan c Warner b Stoinis 41

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 102

Liton Das lbw b Zampa 20

Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69

Sabbir Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0

Mehidy Hasan c Warner b Starc 6

Mashrafe Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6

Extras: (4b, 4lb, 9w) 17

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 333

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-102, 3-144, 4-175, 5-302, 6-302, 7-323, 8-333

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-2, Pat Cummins 10-1-65-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-25-0, Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-58-2, Marcus Stoinis 8-0-54-2, Adam Zampa 9-0-68-1.

Toss: Australia

Result: Australia wins by 48 runs

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Aleem Dar, Pakistan.