BC-SOC--Women's World Cup Glance

2019 Women's World Cup At A Glance By The Associated Press GROUP STAGE GROUP A W L D GF GA Pts ak-France 3 0 0 7 1 9 ak-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6 Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3 South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Friday, June 7 At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8 At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12 At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17 At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

GROUP B W L D GF GA Pts ak-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9 ak-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4 China 1 1 1 1 1 4 South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Saturday, June 8 At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12 At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13 At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17 At Le Havre, France

Spain 0, China 0, tie

At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

GROUP C W L D GF GA Pts ak-Italy 2 1 0 7 2 6 ak-Australia 2 1 0 8 5 6 Brazil 2 1 0 6 3 6 Jamaica 0 3 0 1 12 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9 At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13 At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14 At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18 At Valenciennes, France

Brazil 1, Italy 0

At Grenoble, France

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

GROUP D W L D GF GA Pts ak-England 3 0 0 5 1 9 ak-Japan 1 1 1 2 3 4 Argentina 0 1 2 3 4 2 Scotland 0 2 1 5 7 1

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9 At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10 At Paris

Japan 0, Argentina 0, tie

Friday, June 14 At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19 At Paris

Argentina 3, Scotland 3, tie

At Nice, France

England 2, Japan 0

GROUP E W L D GF GA Pts ak-Netherlands 3 0 0 6 2 9 ak-Canada 2 1 0 4 2 6 Cameroon 1 2 0 3 5 3 New Zealand 0 3 0 1 5 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Monday, June 10 At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15 At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20 At Reims, France

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

GROUP F W L D GF GA Pts ak-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6 ak-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6 Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0 Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Tuesday, June 11 At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16 At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20 At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 1900 GMT

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. Chile, 1900 GMT

ROUND OF 16 Saturday, June 22 At Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 1530 GMT

At Nice, France

Norway vs. Australia, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 23 At Valenciennes, France

England vs. Group B, E or F third place, 1530 GMT

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 24 At Reims, France

Spain vs. Group F winner, 1600 GMT

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Canada, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 25 At Montpellier, France

Italy vs. China, 1600 GMT

At Rennes, France

Netherlands vs. Japan, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINAL Thursday, June 27 At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 28 At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 29 At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 1300 GMT

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 1630 GMT

SEMIFINAL Tuesday, July 2 At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 3 At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 1900 GMT

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 6 At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 1500 GMT

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 7 At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 1500 GMT