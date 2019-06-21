TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taking on the mission of building a literary bridge between Taiwan writers and global readers, 76 Taiwan publishers are showcasing 334 books at the 2019 Seoul International Book Fair in South Korea from Wednesday (June 19) to June 23.

At the book fair’s opening reception for the Taiwan Pavilion, Taiwan’s representative to South Korea, Yi Chih-cheng (易志成), praised the publishers for extending Taiwan’s soft power to the world, and increasing Taiwan’s international visibility.

With a bilateral trade value of US$35.5 in 2018, Taiwan is South Korea’s sixth largest trade partner, and South Korea is Taiwan’s fifth largest trade partner, said Yi. “We also have frequent political, social, and cultural exchanges.”

Chairman of Taipei Book Fair Foundation, Lin Shin-min (林訓民), expressed gratitude to the participating publishers for promoting the works of Taiwan authors to the world. Lin also invited publishers from around the world to the Taipei International Book Fair in 2020.