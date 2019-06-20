TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Air’s flight attendants unexpectedly went on strike at 4 p.m. on Thursday (June 20), after the union and airliner failed to reach a consensus on the union’s demands.

The strike is expected to affect nearly 300 flights on Thursday and Friday (June 21) and affect the rights of about 60,000 passengers. The announcement of the strike at 2:09 p.m. came as a surprise to both EVA Air and passengers.

It will cause public inconvenience, and will definitely damage EVA Air’s hard-earned reputation. Of course, it is the legal right of union members to go on strike. The question is, should they do so at the expense of passengers?

We all agree that labor rights are no less important than consumer rights. However, with such an “ambush” strike, no one can be the winner. It will tarnish the company’s reputation, cost passengers extra time and money to book new flights, and ruin the relationship between the flight attendants and their employer.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Labor must act soon to settle the disagreement between EVA Air and the union members before the situation gets worse than it already is.