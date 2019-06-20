  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/20 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 27 .630
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581
Boston 41 35 .539
Toronto 26 48 .351 20½
Baltimore 21 53 .284 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 25 .658
Cleveland 39 34 .534 9
Chicago 35 37 .486 12½
Detroit 26 44 .371 20½
Kansas City 25 49 .338 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 27 .640
Texas 39 35 .527
Oakland 39 36 .520 9
Los Angeles 38 37 .507 10
Seattle 32 46 .410 17½

___

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 4

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Peacock 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Texas (Jurado 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-4) at Seattle (Leake 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.