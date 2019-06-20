  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: German Catholics attend Corpus Christi parades

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 21:29
Men dressed in traditional clothes start for a Corpus Christi procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019

Children dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a holy mass during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 2

A child dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a holy mass during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20

Children dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The cathol

People dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a holy mass during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20,

A house reflects in a car during a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The catholic faithful Sorbs are acknowled

Children dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The cathol

Three years old child Milena, left, dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs waits in front of the church entrance during a holy mass during a

Children dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs attend a Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The cathol

People in their boats attend the Corpus Christi procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ma

People in their boats attend the Corpus Christi procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ma

People dressed in traditional clothes take part in a Corpus Christi procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau, Germany, Thursday, June 20

BERLIN (AP) — Roman Catholic believers across Germany are celebrating the religious holiday of Corpus Christi with carefully arranged processions through villages and towns, often donning traditional costumes.

In eastern Germany, hundreds of Sorbs, a Slavic minority, participated Thursday in a procession in Crostwitz in the state of Saxony, where little girls dressed in long white and pink dresses and headscarves.

Further south, young Bavarian boys dressed in leather pants, or Lederhosen, as they joined a procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau.

The processions on Corpus Christi commemorate the biblical transubstantiation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ.