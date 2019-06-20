TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Solomon Islands taskforce is considering whether it should maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan or switch to China and will deliver its recommendation to the government by July 7, Australia’s ABC news website reported on Thursday (June 20).

The taskforce was set up by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Taskforce leader John Moffat Fugui said, “The decision will be made independently,” ABC reported.

In an interview with Pacific Beat, Fugui, who is said to be pro-China, said taskforce members will visit other Pacific countries to see how they handle their relations with both Taiwan and China.

"In Fiji they both have a Chinese PRC embassy in Suva and Taiwan trade office so they are holding onto both countries and we want to find out from Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu,” Fugui told Pacific Beat, according to ABC.

Opposition leader Mathew Wale welcomed the nonpartisan taskforce, but questioned the exclusion of the foreign affairs ministry, saying, "I would prefer the ministry of foreign affairs to lead this conversation, they can look into what needs to be looked into," ABC reported.

