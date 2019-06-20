“Your presidential bid is outright ridiculous!”

“Do not allow your sentimentality to overpower your rationality. Wake up!”

These are not the words of an opposition politician or media commentator but a ninth-grade student at Kaohsiung Municipal Chung Shan Junior High School (高雄市立中山國民中學) who addressed the comments to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) during an award presentation this week.

His words, which have rapidly gone viral online, have been praised by many, including his headmaster who has commended the boy for having the courage to express his opinion.

It was not a political stunt, a personal attack, or the type of fevered ranting which so often dominates political discourse in Taiwan. It was a rational and reasoned comment by a young boy who is clearly of the opinion that Han is failing to deliver on his promises to the people of Kaohsiung.

His opinion is not without credence. Since assuming office in December, there is precious little evidence of Han delivering on any of the promises he made to the people of the city during his election campaign, promises that whipped up a groundswell of support in a city so long viewed as the DPP heartland.

The demise of Kaohsiung

The truth is that Kaohsiung is going to pot on Mayor Han’s watch. This could be the start of a lengthy essay on the failings of the Han administration, but instead let’s just highlight a few significant points.

During the election campaign, Han suggested building a "Love Economy" in Kaohsiung based around the city’s iconic Love River. Inevitably, his ridiculous suggestions of a building a huge Ferris wheel and Disney theme park were quickly dropped, but Han has nevertheless still had a big impact on the river itself.

Under the mayorship of Chen Chu (陳菊) a significant amount of time and money was invested in cleaning up Love River, which was for years a stinking and polluted blight on the city. In recent years it has become a popular attraction, with boat cruises, riverside walks, and a whole economy of cafes and shops building up around it.

This has all changed under Han. On his watch, the river is getting more and more polluted again. The stench is returning, and locals are reporting that it regularly turns different colors as companies dump chemicals and other pollutants into it without fear of reprisal. The knock-on effect for the Love River economy is not yet clear, but if this continues, boat trips and coffee by the river are sure to become things of the past.

There is a similar story in Kaohsiung’s parks and green spaces. Under Chen Chu, many were tidied up and made into popular communal areas where citizens young and old could play, exercise, and relax in comfortable and pleasant surroundings.

Under Han, the grass is going uncut, plants and flowers are being left overgrown and unmanaged, and litter-picking has all but stopped.

He pledged to fix all of the cities potholes. Trying to find anyone in Kaohsiung who has seen evidence of this being done is a thankless task.

Dengue dereliction

Then there is the issue of dengue fever. Under the DPP, dengue fever outbreaks were tacking swiftly and firmly downward regardless of whether the central government was under the control of the DPP or the KMT.

On Han’s watch, the most recent outbreak has gone largely unchecked. Han’s response has been to blame a lack of funds from the central government and argue that responsibility for dealing with it lies with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) rather than himself.

This abdication of responsibility and dereliction of duty is truly shocking. Public health is a basic function of a city mayor in Taiwan, yet Han tries to dodge the issue. As Premier Su commented, Han "can't even deal with one mosquito,” much less govern the country.

The question of money is an important one. Let’s not forget that Han swept into office on the back of promises to make Kaohsiung and its people rich.

Just six months into his term, he is having to go plead for money at the Legislative Yuan, and it has been revealed that Kaohsiung’s second reserve fund has been drained dry.

According to DPP city councilor Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成), the money in Kaohsiung’s second reserve fund is currently zero. This means that Han’s administration has managed to spend NT$200 million in just a month and a half.

Given the evidence of sweeping cuts to parks maintenance, the lack of upkeep of Love River, and the absence of any spending on tackling dengue fever, the big question has to be: Where has this money gone?

Han Kuo-yu pitched himself as being the businessman mayor who would make the city rich. The truth is that he is driving it closer to bankruptcy than ever before.

Dodging scrutiny

Going back to Kaohsiung Municipal Chung Shan Junior High School, perhaps the most telling aspect of Han’s confrontation with the ninth-grade student was how he reacted to the boy's criticism.

After an awkward ruffling of the boy's hair, he shoved him to one side and indicated for the next student to approach.

This dismissal of criticism has been a hallmark of his time as mayor. Both at question time at City Hall and at public events in the city, Han has developed a reputation for dodging criticism and tough questions. Whenever citizens confront him, he is quickly ushered away by his minders.

He’s not just giving weak answers; he is not giving answers at all. For many, this suggests that he either has something to hide or is finding himself woefully out of his depth. Many suspect it is probably both.

There is also the question of his absence from the city. Since being elected, Han has spent time touring the country to promote his presidential ambitions. He has also undertaken overseas trips to Hong Kong, Macao, Communist China (controversially), Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States.

The one place where you will struggle to catch a glimpse of Han Kuo-yu is Kaohsiung. Despite suggesting that if he is elected president, he might move the entire office to Kaohsiung, the truth is that he spends precious little time in the city.

It is little wonder that the citizens of Kaohsiung are rapidly losing faith in their absentee Mayor, who has made it abundantly clear that his own political ambitions are far more important to him than fulfilling the role for which they elected him.

“Your presidential bid is outright ridiculous,” the ninth-grader told him this week.

Based on his track record and the state of Kaohsiung, it is an observation that is difficult to disagree with.