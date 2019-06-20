TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Halal Taiwan features environmentally friendly products at 5-1 Mega Expo, Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1, and will run until Saturday (June 22).

With the opening of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 5-1 Mega Expo is bigger this year and hosted by Taiwan External Trade Development Council. 5-1 Mega Expo, also known as the International Food Show, combines five exhibitions: Food Taipei, Foodtech & Bio/Pharmatech Taipei, Taipei Pack, Taiwan Horeca and Halal Taiwan.

Halal Taiwan showcases three categories of products, namely health supplements, food, and daily items. Most of the featured 101 companies sell environmentally friendly products.

Among them, Biosol showed off a facial mask made of seaweed, after promoting golden and silver facial masks last year. Biosol Vice President Sandy Wu pointed out the new product suits all kinds of skin types.

The 7th Taiwan International Halal Expo is taking place at TWTC Hall 1. For more information, please visit the official website.