TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) President and Chief Executive Walter Yeh (葉明水) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday (April 20) with Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo President Berat Rukiqi that will further improve business cooperation, TAITRA said in a news release.

Kosovo, in the central Balkan Peninsula, gained independence from Serbia in 2008 and has a population of 2 million. Yeh said Kosovo still faces challenges after gaining its independence in 2008, but TAITRA is pleased to cooperate with Kosovo in sectors which Taiwan is well positioned in, such as ICT, auto parts, machinery, chemistry, and textiles.

Rukiqi said Kosovo’s demand for ICT products has been increasing every year.

Established in 1962, the Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo has 16,000 members and is one of the most influential business groups in Kosovo, according to TAITRA.

