  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TAITRA signs business MoU with Kosovo Chamber of Commerce

TAITRA intends to cooperate with Kosovo in sectors that Taiwan is well positioned in

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 20:01
TAITRA president and chief executive Walter Yeh (left) on April 20 signs a MoU with Berat Rukiqi, President, Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo for more bu

TAITRA president and chief executive Walter Yeh (left) on April 20 signs a MoU with Berat Rukiqi, President, Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo for more bu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) President and Chief Executive Walter Yeh (葉明水) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday (April 20) with Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo President Berat Rukiqi that will further improve business cooperation, TAITRA said in a news release.

Kosovo, in the central Balkan Peninsula, gained independence from Serbia in 2008 and has a population of 2 million. Yeh said Kosovo still faces challenges after gaining its independence in 2008, but TAITRA is pleased to cooperate with Kosovo in sectors which Taiwan is well positioned in, such as ICT, auto parts, machinery, chemistry, and textiles.

Rukiqi said Kosovo’s demand for ICT products has been increasing every year.

Established in 1962, the Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo has 16,000 members and is one of the most influential business groups in Kosovo, according to TAITRA.
TAITRA
Kosovo

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan can count on U.S.' commitment to a shared future: AIT director
Taiwan can count on U.S.' commitment to a shared future: AIT director
2019/06/18 23:43
Time for Taiwan to launch a campaign of guerrilla diplomacy
Time for Taiwan to launch a campaign of guerrilla diplomacy
2019/05/24 18:45
Taiwan to exhibit smart technology at 2 European trade shows in 2019
Taiwan to exhibit smart technology at 2 European trade shows in 2019
2019/05/06 17:16
Indian state of Gujarat welcomes Taiwan investment, manufacturing
Indian state of Gujarat welcomes Taiwan investment, manufacturing
2019/04/27 12:28
Taiwan opens beauty-cosmetics pop-up store in Kuala Lumpur
Taiwan opens beauty-cosmetics pop-up store in Kuala Lumpur
2019/04/21 11:10