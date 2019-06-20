A total of 11 Taiwan universities are among the top 500 globally, according to the latest QS World University Rankings released June 19.



Taipei City-based National Taiwan University leads the way among local institutions, rising three spots from last year to 69th. Following NTU is National Tsing Hua University in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu City, ranked 173rd.



The biggest improvements among local institutions were recorded by National Cheng Kung University in southern Taiwan’s Tainan City, advancing nine places to 225th, and Taipei-based National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and National Yang-Ming University, which rose six and five spots to 251st and 287th, respectively.



Also featured are National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, 227th; Taipei-based National Taiwan Normal University, 331st; and Taipei Medical University, 379th. Rounding out the local contingent are National Sun Yat-sen University in the southern city of Kaohsiung, 410th, as well as National Central University, 427th, and Chang Gung University, 484th, in northern Taiwan’s Taoyuan City.



Compiled by U.K.-headquartered Quacquarelli Symonds Intelligence Unit, the annual ranking lists the world’s top 1,000 institutions from 82 countries and territories based on six indicators: academic reputation, citations per faculty, employee reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio. It surveyed around 94,000 academics and 44,000 employers.



Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the U.S. tops the ranking for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, University of Oxford and California Institute of Technology. Among Asian institutions, Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore are tied for the highest ranking in 11th.