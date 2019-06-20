TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After failing to reach an agreement with EVA Air management, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) at 2:10 p.m. announced its EVA Air flight attendant members would go on strike, starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon (June 20), leading to the cancellation of 20 flights today.
The cancellations include 16 departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), one leaving Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH), and three originally scheduled to arrive at TPE.
Detailed information about the cancellations can be found on the EVA Air website. Passengers can also call the EVA Air customer service hotline at 02-2501-1999 for more information.
Flights from Taipei, Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. from June 20, 2019 (Thursday)
BR857 Taipei-Hong Kong
BR758 Taipei-Hangzhou
BR809 Taipei-Hong Kong
B7029 Taipei-Ho Chi Minh City
BR056 Taipei-Chicago
BR150 Taipei-Seoul
BR261 Taipei-Manila
BR205 Taipei-Bangkok
BR827 Taipei-Hong Kong
BR061 Taipei-Bangkok
BR061 Taipei-Vienna
BR087 Taipei-Paris
Flights from Kaohsiung (KHH) from 12:00 a.m. to 23:59 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday)
BR797 Kaohsiung-Guangzhou
Flights arriving at Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday)
BR858 Hong Kong-Taipei
BR757 Hangzhou-Taipei
BR810 Hong Kong-Taipei