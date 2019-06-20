TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After failing to reach an agreement with EVA Air management, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) at 2:10 p.m. announced its EVA Air flight attendant members would go on strike, starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon (June 20), leading to the cancellation of 20 flights today.

The cancellations include 16 departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), one leaving Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH), and three originally scheduled to arrive at TPE.

Detailed information about the cancellations can be found on the EVA Air website. Passengers can also call the EVA Air customer service hotline at 02-2501-1999 for more information.

Flights from Taipei, Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. from June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

BR857 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR758 Taipei-Hangzhou

BR809 Taipei-Hong Kong

B7029 Taipei-Ho Chi Minh City

BR056 Taipei-Chicago

BR150 Taipei-Seoul

BR261 Taipei-Manila

BR205 Taipei-Bangkok

BR827 Taipei-Hong Kong

BR061 Taipei-Bangkok

BR061 Taipei-Vienna

BR087 Taipei-Paris

Flights from Kaohsiung (KHH) from 12:00 a.m. to 23:59 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

BR797 Kaohsiung-Guangzhou

Flights arriving at Taoyuan Airport (TPE) from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

BR858 Hong Kong-Taipei

BR757 Hangzhou-Taipei

BR810 Hong Kong-Taipei