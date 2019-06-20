Internet sensation and Regent Taipei pioneered 3D projection will be revamped and upgraded – this time, the World’s Smallest Chef will bring his viewers from his hometown Marseille, along the Silk Road, to Europe, while he discovering novel ingredients and culinary cultures along the way. The experience will first be open to select American Express customer and the experience will be open to the general public by mid-August, reservations begin July 1st, prices start at NT$3800. Reservation is available at http://pay.regenttaipei.com.

Regent Taipei Executive Chef team has specially designed the menu to reflect the adventures World’s Smallest Chef embarks upon. For example, as he travels across the Mediterranean, guests are served a four-appetizer combination which includes Hokkaido scallop, King crab, uni and caviar. Then, guests are served a delicious bouillabaisse, which includes a range of premium seafood, saffron and hummus, with a side of pita bread, which draws inspiration from his adventures in the Arabian markets.

As he lands in India, the corresponding dish is the wonderfully tender Boston Lobster paired with the Indian yellow curry sauce, created with coconut cream, chicken, carrot, onions and apple. As he travels to the Himalayas, guests are served a Lemon-flavored Oolong Tea Yacon Sorbet palette cleanser to mimic the chilliness of the high altitudes. When he lands in China, guests will experience a East meets West dish, as they enjoy the sous-vide Australian wagyu beef cheek with Chinese sauce, including star anise, cinnamon and bay leaf. Finally, the World’s Smallest Chef returns home and presents his signature dessert – a magical tiramisu, using coffee pudding as a base and a Regent presented dessert – milk tea ganache and Taiwanese bubble (also known as boba) as the sweet ending to the experience.

Le Petit Chef was invented by the Belgium technology media company SkullMapping - 3D technology is combined with motion capture and projection, with added elements of gourmet to create a holistic dining experience. Antoon Verbeeck and Filip Sterckx, founders of SkullMapping, believe that the dining experience is such an integral part of life that they decided to enrich the time usually reserved for waiting for dishes. The trend has swept through Europe and arrived in Asia.