10:25 a.m.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won a toss for the first time in eight matches, and the first time at this Cricket World Cup, and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in Nottingham.

While Australia is back to a fully fit squad, Bangladesh has been forced to make two changes, including losing leading wicket-taker Mohammad Saifuddin to a back spasm. Saifuddin has nine wickets, including Chris Gayle for a duck in their win over West Indies on Monday.

Rubel Hossain has come in, while middle-order batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who has also taken two wickets in this World Cup, has injured a shoulder and been replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Rubel and Sabbir will both make their first starts in this World Cup.

Australia made three changes.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile are recovered from injuries and have replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff from the win over Sri Lanka last Saturday, and legspinner Adam Zampa is in for Kane Richardson.

Stoinis and Coulter-Nile will play Bangladesh for the first time.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

9:15 a.m.

The fifth and last Cricket World Cup match in Nottingham will start on time in dry conditions on Thursday.

A sunny ending is in store for Australia or Bangladesh.

Australia is looking to consolidate its place in the semifinal positions while Bangladesh is trying to break in. Both are coming off good wins. Australia put away Sri Lanka by 87 runs last Saturday, while Bangladesh swept aside the West Indies by seven wickets on Monday.

Australia will have a full squad to choose from after bowling allrounder Marcus Stoinis recovered from a left side strain and Nathan Coulter-Nile, man of the match against the West Indies in Nottingham two weeks ago, was over back stiffness.

Bangladesh, with no injury concerns, is likely to be unchanged.

Bangladesh has beaten Australia only once, in 2005 in Cardiff. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza is the only survivor from either side.

Australia's belief that Bangladesh matchups won't make money in Australia means the teams are playing only their second one-day international in eight years. Almost half of the Australia squad has never played Bangladesh.

Australia easily won both previous World Cup matchups, in 1999 and 2007.

