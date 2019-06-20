  1. Home
Ex-Vice President lambasts Taiwan’s decision to decouple referendums from elections

It is a ‘Day of Suffering for Referendums,’ says Annette Lu

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 17:49
Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) got fired up again as she castigated the passage of an amendment to the Referendum Act on June 18, which mandates that future elections must be “decoupled” from referendums.

The day of the amendment’s third reading at the Legislative Yuan should be designated as a“Day of Suffering for Referendums,” she exclaimed, adding that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should apologize to people for its recklessness and arrogance in pushing through the law, reported Liberty Times.

Lu noted that lowering requirements for referendum proposals are to blame for causing the turmoil of last year’s nine-in-one elections, held alongside a vote for ten such proposals. The decision to abolish the Referendum Review Commission by the legislative body does not address the real problem, she lamented.

She pointed out that at least nine proposals were affected by the amendment, including the plan she initiated to push for “permanent peace and neutrality for Taiwan,” wrote Liberty Times.
