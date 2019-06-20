  1. Home
  2. World

UK Tories to pick final 2 contenders for prime minister

By  Associated Press
2019/06/20 16:44
COMBO FILE - In this file four-photo combo image of various recent dates, showing the contenders still placed to become leader of the Conservative Par

COMBO FILE - In this file four-photo combo image of various recent dates, showing the contenders still placed to become leader of the Conservative Par

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in south London, Thursday June 20, 2019. The race to

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in south London, Thursday June 20, 2019. The race to

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in South London in London, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The r

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in South London in London, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The r

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in south London, Thursday June 20, 2019. The race to

British Conservative party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves his home in south London, Thursday June 20, 2019. The race to

Anti-Brexit remain supporters' placards stand leaning opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Britain's Conservative Pa

Anti-Brexit remain supporters' placards stand leaning opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Britain's Conservative Pa

LONDON (AP) — Britain's governing Conservatives are set to pick two candidates who will square off to become the country's next prime minister.

Lawmakers will vote Thursday to eliminate two contenders from a four-strong field of ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson, current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Johnson has a commanding lead after three rounds of voting that cut the list from an initial 10 contenders. The three others are battling to join him in a runoff to be decided by 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide.

All the candidates are vowing to lead Britain out of the European Union, a challenge that defeated Prime Minister Theresa May. She quit as Conservative leader earlier this month after failing to win Parliament's backing for her Brexit deal.