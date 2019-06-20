  1. Home
Taiwan youth ambassadors to visit allies on diplomatic mission

75 students stood out from more than a thousand competitors

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/20 19:30
MOFA press conference on Youth Ambassador program

MOFA press conference on Youth Ambassador program (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 75 Taiwanese students have been conferred the title of “Youth Ambassador” and in August will be embarking on a ten-day international exchange program in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands.

The list of ambassadors was announced in a press conference by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (June 19). The program, which aims to introduce the vitality of Taiwan to the world, received 1,100 applications from 84 universities this year.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), this year marks the highest number of applicants ever as well as an increased interest in Southeast Asian countries, in line with the New Southbound Policy that has been at the core of the Tsai administration.

Hsu pointed out that at least 10 of the students possess expertise in medicine or technology. They will receive four weeks of training before going abroad on their diplomatic mission hosted by Taiwan's allies.
